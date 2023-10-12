Baku To Host Watercolor Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has announced a call for art works for a group
exhibition "Harmony of Water and Color 2023".
The art project is co-organized by the IWS Azerbaijan office,
Khatai Arts Center and the State Art Gallery with the support of
the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani Artists` Union, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani artists over 18 years of age can take part in the
exhibition. Each artist can submit from one to three art works for
participation in the exhibition. Works must be made with
watercolors, posters and collages are not accepted, the theme and
size of the works are free. The last date for accepting
applications is November 20.
Those wishing to take part in the exhibition can send
photographs of their art works to the email address
[email protected] .
Photos must be in high quality (2-5 MB format). Along with the
submitted photographs, authors must indicate their first name, last
name, email address, as well as the title, size and technique in
which the work was performed.
The list of participants selected by the jury will be announced
on November 30.
Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society (IWS) has
successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.
Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the
society aims to promote brotherhood and peace.
It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable
strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own
countries.
