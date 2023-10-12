Six Individuals Honoured At Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards for Lifetime Achievement conducted its annual award function, where six winners were honored at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel yesterday.

The winners included the Executive Vice President of operations of QatarEnergy Ahmad Saif Al Sulaiti, Distinguished Research Fellow of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies Professor Jonathan Stern, Deputy Director for Energy at the White House Office of Science Professor Sally M. Benson, Director of the Laboratory of Photonics and Interfaces of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne Professor Michael Grätzel, and an author and former Environment Correspondent for the BBC Richard Black.

In the category for the Advancement of International Energy Policy and the Advancement of Qatar's Energy Industry, the pioneering former Chairman and CEO ConocoPhillips James Mulva and Al Sulaiti were recognised.

Accepting the award, Al Sulaiti expressed his gratitude for the prestigious honour. He said:“Throughout my career in the energy (sector), I have witnessed an amazing growth in transformation to accelerate energy investment.”

“Looking back on how our energy industry has advanced in Qatar, it is such a pleasure to be a part of this positive advancement, and transformation, and to be strongly rooted in this. I am confident that QatarEnergy investment will continue to reach greater heights as our national pride for many generations to come,” he added.

During the gala dinner, Al Attiyah said:“It brings me great pleasure to acknowledge the exceptional and gifted individuals for their invaluable contributions to the energy sector through the Al-Attiyah Awards. The recipients this year have made profound impacts on our industry, leaving behind impressive legacies for generations to come.”

The Al-Attiyah Foundation International Selection Committee selects and narrows down a list of outstanding candidates, who have contributed significantly to the energy sector and beyond, in order to honour the top-most industry experts. This year's Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards was sponsored by ExxonMobil and North Oil Company with support from Al-Attiyah Foundation member companies including QatarEnergy, Qatar Electricity and Water Company, WOQOD, QNB, QatarEnergy LNG, Dolphin Energy, Shell Qatar, Qatar Airways, QAPCO, ConocoPhillips, Marubueni, QAFCO, Q-Chem, Gulf Helicopters, Qatar Cool, Excelerate Energy, JTA Holding and SASOL

The annual function witnessed more than 300 dignitaries taking part, while six phenomenal individuals were awarded in the energy sector.