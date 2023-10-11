Bakhmut Axis: Ukraine Pushing Out Enemy Forces Near Klishchiivka, Andriivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their advance toward Bakhmut, pushing the enemy out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

That's according to the press officer for the Eastern group of troops, Ilia Yevlash, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"The offensive operation continues in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, on the southern flank, we keep pushing the enemy out near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, while enemy is unsuccessfully trying to attack our positions," he said.

The spokesman for the Eastern group informed that over the past day, the Russians have opened fire 504 times, employing the entire range of available weapons, engaged in eight combat clashes, while their warplanes made four sorties.

Yevlash noted that Ukrainian defenders had eliminated 242 invaders and captured one in the area in the past 24 hours.

Also, according to the official, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 10 enemy tanks, four MLR systems, a number of different artillery systems, four ammunition depots, six military trucks, and a Leyer-2 EW system.

As reported earlier, Russia's death toll in Ukraine has reached 283,900 as of October 11. The General Staff says 820 Russian invaders were killed in action in the past day alone.