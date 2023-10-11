Giza Systems Completes SCADA System, Control Center Upgrade For Rawd El Farag Water Plant

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Giza Systems, a leader in digital transformation enablement, has successfully completed the SCADA system and control center upgrade project for the Rawd El Farag water plant, which is operated by the Greater Cairo Water Company (GCWC). This project is part of Giza Systems' contribution to Egypt's Vision 2030, which aims to improve the country's infrastructure and services. The project is also a significant achievement, as it is the first large-scale implementation of a SCADA solution that is fully developed in Egypt.

The project involved deploying cutting-edge solutions, including the latest in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, which enable real-time monitoring and control of the water plant. Giza Systems also provided GCWC with remote workstations and mobile applications, allowing for seamless remote access to the plant's data and operations. To enhance communication capabilities, a 4G communication protocol was deployed, offering diverse links and protocols for reliable data transmission.

The project faced several challenges, such as the lack of software and hardware spare parts for obsolete systems. By integrating various communication links, especially the 4G communication technology, the project significantly reduced the risk of data loss. Moreover, the use of remote monitoring tools improved issue identification and response, making the system more agile and efficient.

Despite the complexity and challenges of the project, GCWC trusted Giza Systems, based on their decade-long business relationship and Giza Systems' impressive track record in similar projects. The project, which was originally planned for a one-year timeline, was completed successfully despite all obstacles, demonstrating Giza Systems' commitment and capability.

This project is an important step towards achieving the vision of Egypt's Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Assem El Gazzar, to automate work systems and improve citizen services. With its extensive knowledge and expertise in digital transformation, Giza Systems remains committed to creating a digital Egypt through more innovative solutions and integrations.

Sherif Elshimy, Giza Systems Customer Value Proposition Director, said:“We are proud to be part of this transformative project that advances Egypt's infrastructure and services. The Rawd El Farag project showcases our dedication and ability to deliver innovative solutions that pave the way for a more connected and efficient Egypt.”