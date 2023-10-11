GESDA Launches Scientific Diplomacy Course

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss-supported foundation is expanding its board of trustees to include former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta and former UNICEF Director Henrietta Fore.

On the first day of the summit, its chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe announced on Wednesday a new partnership with the British Wellcome Trust. This will provide CHF8 million ($8.85 million) for the global curriculum.

+ Arctic science collaboration is on thin ice

Concrete efforts will begin in October 2024, after a year to build“a coalition” of players around the world, said GESDA manager Marga Gual Soler. In a pilot phase, Swiss institutions had prepared the ground, including the federal technology institutes and the University of Geneva.

Around 1,200 people are expected to gather at CERN in Meyrin by Friday. Interior Minister Ignazio Cassis is due to officially launch the Open Quantum Institute (OQI). He will also be meeting a number of his counterparts.