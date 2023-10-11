Dubai To Jerusalem-7 Places To Visit In Middle-East

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Middle East is rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. Here are seven places to consider visiting:



Known for its unique landscape of cone-shaped rock formations, ancient cave dwellings, and hot air balloon rides over the stunning valleys. It's a surreal and magical destination.

One of the world's oldest cities, Jerusalem is of immense religious and historical significance to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

This hypersaline lake is the lowest point on Earth and provides a unique floating experience due to its high salt concentration.

A modern and luxurious city known for its futuristic architecture, high-end shopping malls, and entertainment attractions like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.

This ancient city, known as the Rose City due to the colour of the stone from which it is carved, is famous for its intricate rock-cut architecture and archaeological significance.

Known as the city of poets sand literature, Shiraz is steeped in Persian history and culture. Visit the Pink Mosque, Persepolis, and indulge in the city's rich culinary heritage.

The capital city of Oman is known for its striking blend of modernity and tradition. Visit the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, explore the Mutrah Souq, and enjoy the coastline.

