Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Appoints Ahmed Hamzawy As Vice President Middle East & Africa

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers' industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ahmed Hamzawy as Vice President Middle East & Africa. Ahmed is based in Dubai and brings his extensive leadership and transformation experience to the role. He will focus on unlocking growth potential and reinforcing ALE's market position in the MEA region.

As the MEA Vice President, Ahmed will be instrumental in driving the company's growth agenda, go-to-market strategy and regional market development. He will focus on strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders, customers and partners, and capitalise on ALE's portfolio of advanced solutions to accelerate their digitalisation agendas. Prior to joining Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Ahmed held diverse leadership roles at Orange Business Services, BT Global Services, du (formerly Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company P.J.S.C.) and Microsoft. With over 28 years of experience and a Master's degree in strategic management from Rennes Business School, Ahmed possesses a profound understanding of how technology and innovation can transform the present and shape our future.

“I am thrilled to join ALE at such an exciting time for the MEA region, where governments and corporations are looking to drive innovation-led growth. Together with the team, I am looking forward to creating positive momentum and accelerating the digital transformation journey for our customers and partners. Together we can positively impact society by fuelling a knowledge-based digital economy.” Ahmed Hamzawy, Vice President Middle East & Africa

“The Middle East & Africa region is more critical than ever as a key market for growth. I'm confident Ahmed's blend of experience, vision and energy will enable us to meet our ambitious objectives. As part of, and with the support of, a strong leadership team, he will be responsible for boosting the company's presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries.” Gert Jonk, Senior Vice President, EMEA.