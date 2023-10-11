Students Of Azerbaijan Oil Industry University To Receive International Certificates

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Students of
Azerbaijan Oil Industry University will receive international
certificates, vice rector on educational work of Azerbaijan Oil
Industry University Gasim Mammadov said, Trend reports.
Mammadov said that the students' study plans include obtaining
international certificates from British Cоuncil and Microsoft, as
well as certificates on occupational safety and health, as well as
a certificate on project management.
In addition, Gasim Mammadov noted that professional development
courses are also provided for teachers.
The event continues in connection with the "World Standards Day"
organized by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND)
under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer
Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and
the Physico-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), which is the
National Metrology Institute of Germany.
MENAFN11102023000187011040ID1107224554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.