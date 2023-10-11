Students Of Azerbaijan Oil Industry University To Receive International Certificates


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Students of Azerbaijan Oil Industry University will receive international certificates, vice rector on educational work of Azerbaijan Oil Industry University Gasim Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov said that the students' study plans include obtaining international certificates from British Cоuncil and Microsoft, as well as certificates on occupational safety and health, as well as a certificate on project management.

In addition, Gasim Mammadov noted that professional development courses are also provided for teachers.

The event continues in connection with the "World Standards Day" organized by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Physico-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), which is the National Metrology Institute of Germany.

