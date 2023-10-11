Zelensky Arrives In Belgium To Take Part In Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Belgium, where he will hold meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and take part in the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Support Group.

That's according to the president's post on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.

“Important visit to NATO HQ to strengthen our resilience as winter approaches. I will meet with Jens Stoltenberg, Lloyd Austin, and address the Ramstein meeting. I will also hold talks with Alexander de Croo. The key focus: our common defense of freedom and people,” Zelensky wrote.

This is the first Ramstein meeting Zelensky will attend in person.

Umerov discusses F-16s supply to Ukraine with Belgian defense minister

"I have an important appeal to all present defense ministers of this powerful coalition members," Zelensky wrote on Telegram .

The meeting with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo will be Zelensky's second since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office