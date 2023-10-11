Russian Army's Combat Effectiveness Remains Sub-Optimal - British Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military is facing a mental health crisis. The lack of care for the soldiers' mental health and fitness to fight, Russia's combat fighting effectiveness is deemed sub-optimal.

That's according to an intelligence update by the British Defense Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that in December 2022, Russian psychologists identified approximately 100,000 military personnel suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

That number is almost certainly now higher as the Russian military fails to provide sufficient rotation and recuperation from the battlefield.

Several commanders highlighted the problem, including the former 58th Combined Arms Army's Major-General Ivan Popov, who was relieved of command in July 2023.

According to British intelligence, there are additional indications that doctors in Russia are sending servicemen unfit for combat to the front. Appeal claims against Russian military medical commissions are higher in 2023 than they were in 2022, with many cases denied or claims abandoned.

"With a lack of care for its soldiers' mental health and fitness to fight, Russia's combat fighting effectiveness continues to operate at sub-optimal levels,” the report says.

