People's Artist Emin Agalarov To Perform Traditional Winter Concert

Laman Ismayilova Read more
People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) will perform a traditional
winter concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 8.
EMIN's concerts are always a synthesis of romance and drive. His
music inspires to dream, feel and experience incredible emotions,
and his lyrics are meaningful with piercing and sincere lyrics.
The upcoming concert will be no exception. Rehearsals with the
band are in full swing, new songs, favorite hits, and, of course,
an appeal to the idol - not a single EMIN concert is complete
without performing the composition "Blue Eternity" in tribute to
the memory of the great Muslim Magomayev.
The new program includes songs from the future English-language
album, as well as Russian-language hits in new arrangements,
including "MMM", "Angel Bes", "Let Go and Fly", "Forget You" and
others.
Tickets are already on sale and available on the website, in the
application, as well as on iTicket .
Emin Agalarov's interest in music began during his high school
years in the United States.
After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where
he continued composing songs.
In 2005, he began working with his vocal and music teacher,
renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays
tribute in his concerts.
His first studio album, Still, was released in 2006, selling in
the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional
30,000 in CIS countries.
Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's
Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!,
among others.
He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall
Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, among
others.
In 2016, Emin was awarded the Most Stylish Musician of the
Year.
Over the past couple of years, Emin performed at large musical
contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the
2014 World Music Awards, and also the Olympic Games in Sochi in the
same year.
He is also one of the organizers of the summer music festival
"Zhara" which has turned into an annual gathering of
celebrities.
In 2020, Emin Agalarov was awarded the title of the People's
Artist of Azerbaijan and an honorary badge.
