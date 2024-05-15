CyberKnight Announces Regional Expansion with GITEX Africa Participation and Key Hire of Regional Sales Director

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, UAE — May 15, 2024: CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity advisory and value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai with local presence across the Middle East, proudly announces its expansion into Africa. To spearhead business development efforts on the continent, the Company has appointed Naoufal Mzali as the Regional Sales Director.



With over 17 years of experience in technology and cybersecurity, his strong engineering background, coupled with a successful track record in sales, makes Naoufal an asset to the CyberKnight team. As the newly appointed Regional Sales Director for Levant, Egypt & Africa, he will lead the charge in strengthening CyberKnight's presence in the territory and fostering growth in the African cybersecurity market.



In addition to this significant milestone, CyberKnight is excited to announce its participation at GITEX Africa 2024, scheduled to take place in Marrakech from May 29th to 31st. This premier event presents a valuable platform for CyberKnight to highlight its thought leadership in Zero Trust Security, showcase its portfolio of market-leading solutions and deepen customer and partner relationships with key stakeholders in Africa.



At GITEX Africa 2024, CyberKnight will join forces with some of its key technology partners:



• Crowdstrike - EDR, Cloud Security & Threat Intel

• Xage - Zero Trust Security for OT Environments (MFA/SSO)

• Group-IB - Fraud Detection, ASM, DRP, Threat Intelligence & DFIR

• NetWitness - NDR, UEBA, & Network Forensics

• Fortra - Classification, DLP, PT, MFT, SEG, DMARC, CDR



"We are excited to enter this new chapter of growth with CyberKnight’s on-the-ground expansion into Africa. Since the company’s inception, we have been doing business opportunistically in multiple African countries from our HQ in Dubai. But now, our participation at GITEX Africa for the first time, underscores our commitment to delivering best-of-breed cybersecurity expertise to enterprise and government customers, as well as strategic partners across Africa. Moving forward, we will be building teams across the continent, starting with North Africa.,” commented Naoufal Mzali, Regional Sales Director at CyberKnight.







