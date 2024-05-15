Bright Capital Investment To Establish A Group Of Premium British Schools In The UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Bright Capital Investment has entered into a collaboration agreement with Reigate Grammar School International to establish a group of premium UK curriculum schools in the UUAE. Shaun Fenton OBE, Executive Headmaster of Reigate Grammar School, and Sean Davey, Global Business Director for Reigate Grammar School International were welcomed by Bright Capital Team in Dubai for the signing ceremony.

Bright Capital is an established school operator and an investment company in UAE which aims to create one of the largest educational platforms in the UAE. Bright Capital currently has investments in 4 schools in Dubai – Bright Learners Private School and 3 campuses of Star International Schools.

Established in 1675 in London, award-winning Reigate Grammar School is ranked among the top 20 private schools in UK by A-Level results 2023. Reigate Grammar School and Reigate Grammar School International currently operate 6 schools globally (in UK, Saudi Arabia, China and Vietnam). Reigate Grammar School, Riyadh was opened in 2022 and the enrolments have now reached 1,200 students with waiting list and making it one of the fast-growing premium schools in Saudi Arabia.

Fenton said:“I am delighted with this new partnership with Bright Capital and excited to establish world class schools in the UAE as part of our global village philosophy, where we nurture every child to become the best versions of themselves, fulfil their potential, and become global citizens with noble purpose. Our partnership with Bright Capital marks a significant milestone as we extend our presence into the UAE. Reigate and Bright Capital are committed to developing international links offering students in the UAE access to exceptional educational opportunities and in creating cultural and learning links across continents, facilitating visitation and exchange opportunities for students and staff which will further enrich the Reigatian community.”

Davey said:“We are very fortunate to have found a partner who shares our values and aspiration to provide world-class education within an interconnected global community. To establish our educational philosophy and brand within the UAE has been a major ambition and priority for us.”

Esref Temel, Managing Director, Bright Capital said:“We are thrilled about this collaboration and eagerly anticipate establishing world-class British schools in the UAE, aligning perfectly with our expansion plans. This partnership marks Bright Capital's foray into the premium British schools' segment, and we could not have found a better partner than Reigate Grammar School International, with its rich history in the independent school sector in the UK.”

“The UAE market boasts significant potential, driven by a growing expatriate population and an increasing demand for high-quality education among students, Emirati families, and expatriates alike. Introducing a prestigious independent UK school like Reigate Grammar to the region not only enhances the stature of premium authentic UK curriculum schools in the UAE but also aligns with the goals of the UAE Vision National Agenda. This underlines our decision to expand our presence in the region through a partnership with Reigate Grammar, emphasising the promising growth opportunities we anticipate.” Added Mr. Temel

The Reigate Grammar Schools in UAE will be co-educational all-through schools and will follow the National Curriculum of England and Wales.

JSquare Capital (led by managing director Jimmy John) served as the Transaction Advisor to Bright Capital Investment and Dentons (led by partner Ross Barfoot) served as the Legal Advisor to Reigate Grammar School International.