Iran, China sign MoU on agricultural cooperation

(MENAFN) Iran and China have strengthened their cooperation in the agricultural sector through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), as reported by an Iranian news agency. The MOU encompasses various areas of collaboration, including horticulture, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, agricultural mechanization, and China's investment in Iran's agricultural development programs. Signed by Iran’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Kazem Khavazi and his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, this agreement underscores the commitment of both nations to deepening bilateral ties.



The signing took place during the 5th Iran-China Joint Economic Cooperation Committee meeting held in Beijing, where Khavazi led a delegation from Iran. This event provided a platform for discussions aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.



The potential for Iran-China trade to reach USD50 billion was highlighted by Samad Hassanzadeh, the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), during the Iran-China Business Forum held at Iran Expo 2024. He emphasized the significance of the agricultural sector in expanding economic ties between the two nations, expressing optimism about the role of the Expo in fostering stronger Tehran-Beijing relations.



Despite the challenges posed by U.S. sanctions, China remains a steadfast trade partner for Iran. Currently, the volume of trade between the two countries stands at USD30 billion, with potential for further growth. Hassanzadeh underscored the importance of collaboration between the private sectors of Iran and China across various industries, including agriculture and industry, to leverage mutual strengths and opportunities.



The enduring trade relationship between Iran and China underscores the resilience and determination of both nations to navigate geopolitical challenges and pursue mutually beneficial cooperation.

MENAFN15052024000045015839ID1108216588