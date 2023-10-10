Afghan Woman Empowers Girls And Preserves Culture With Clothing Brand

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Farah Diba Mehrabi is a young woman who seeks to empower underprivileged girls with educational opportunities and safeguard Afghan clothing culture by establishing an Afghan clothing brand within her country and on the global stage.

She is a social sciences student at the university but had to discontinue her studies due to limitations. About three months ago, she created the Afghan clothing brand to escape unemployment; during this time, she has made significant progress.

According to her, they aim to maintain the authenticity of Afghan clothing, and there is significant demand for it internationally. During this time, they have exported 60 different Afghan-designed garments to the United States, 36 more to Canada, and other countries, catering to their customers' requests.

Diba, now 20 years old, emphasizes that anyone wanting to progress can find happiness through various means. Women should, at the very least, engage in activities that empower their future and never let excuses hinder their progress.

Furthermore, Mr Diba expresses that she has numerous aspirations and intends to strive towards achieving all of them. One of her goals is to one day establish a large store and create job opportunities for unemployed women.

Before this, many women in Afghanistan have been employing various methods to escape unemployment and secure a livelihood.

Sima Noorrzad, who manages a wedding event office in Herat, and Husna Raufi, a determined woman in charge of a sewing workshop in Kabul, are examples of these women.

This comes when thousands of women in Afghanistan have lost their jobs in the past two years due to increasing restrictions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram