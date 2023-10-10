Agility CMS Proudly Announces Silver Sponsorship At Web Unleashed 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Agility CMS , a leading Headless Content Management System, is thrilled to announce its participation as the Silver Sponsor at Web Unleashed 2023 , the premier conference for front-end web development professionals. This year marks the 12th anniversary of the event, promising a unique blend of networking opportunities, live presentations, and engaging workshops.



Web Unleashed is an event that brings together a community of like-minded individuals passionate about the web development industry. Attendees can look forward to in-depth discussions, insights into the latest industry trends, and the chance to connect with fellow professionals.



Joel Varty , CTO of Agility CMS, will take the stage to host a live presentation titled "MACH: The Future Of Cutting-Edge Webdev" ( ) on Sunday, October 15th, offering valuable insights into the world of MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) architecture. Additionally, Joel will lead a workshop titled "Exploring Layout Composition with Headless CMS And Next (Workshop)" on Tuesday, October 17th, providing hands-on experience for attendees interested in enhancing their web development skills.



In addition to these exciting presentations and workshops, Agility CMS invites all attendees to visit their booth on Saturday and Sunday. Stop by to get your hands on exclusive swag, meet their team of experts, and learn how Agility CMS can elevate your web development projects.



Web Unleashed 2023 is a hybrid event offering in-person and virtual attendance options. This flexibility allows professionals worldwide to participate in this remarkable conference, regardless of their location.



Event Details:



Date: October 15-17, 2023



Location: Hybrid Event – In-Person and Virtual



Venue: Isabel Bader Theatre



Registration: =



Contact your CSM for exclusive tickets if you are an Agility customer or partner.





Agility CMS empowers web developers and content creators with cutting-edge solutions for creating dynamic digital experiences. As a Silver Sponsor at Web Unleashed 2023, they look forward to contributing to the success of this event and engaging with the vibrant web development community.

