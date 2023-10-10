Azerbaijan To Not Miss This Historic Chance For Regional Peace And Reintegration - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan has always sought to draw the attention of the international community to the existence of Armenian separatist troops in the region, which threatened regional peace and security, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made a remark during the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the city of Shusha.

The minister, speaking about the local anti-terrorist measures that put an end to the provocations of the Armenian separatist troops, which posed a threat to the peaceful and reintegration processes in the region, noted that now the process of reintegration of the Armenian population living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region is underway.

The creation of a working group to address the economic, social, and humanitarian needs of local Armenian residents, the adoption of appropriate measures, and the continuation of dialogue between representatives of the government of Azerbaijan and Armenian residents once again prove the unfounded allegations of alleged "ethnic cleansing" in the region.

In general, Azerbaijan will not miss the historic opportunity for peace and reintegration in the region and is determined to promote the agenda of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization kicked off in Azerbaijan's Shusha on October 10.

The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the ECO in the city of Shusha is being held within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the ECO in 2023. At the initiative of Azerbaijan, the theme of the organization this year is "Green Transition and Mutual Ties.".

Participation in the meeting of six countries takes place at the level of foreign ministers (Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan).

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. In addition, seven countries joined the ECO on November 28, 1992. At the moment, the organization includes 10 member countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan.

==