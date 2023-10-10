Tai Ji Culture Spreads Love Across The Globe Bay Area's Peace Bell Rings In Prayer For The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

" Cultural Gems: Love & Prayers for the World " is a cultural showcase that offers a diverse presentation of qigong, martial arts, dance, singing, and traditional Chinese opera, complemented by modern technological sound and light effects, providing the a

Dr. Hong, Tao Tze, , Tai Ji Men Zhang-men-ren (grandmaster), joined by all the distinguished guests, led a one-minute meditation to offer prayers for global well-being.

Abdessattar Ben Moussa ringing the bell and making a wish for peace, emphasizing that love serves as the ultimate peacemaker, underscoring the aspiration for peace through love and friendship.

The Sword Dance of the Heroines, fusing dance and martial arts, exemplifies the harmonious combination of strength and grace.

The vibrant new generation of Tai Ji Men, the Energy Boys & Energy Girls, brought their dynamic dance performance to ignite the audience's enthusiasm, conveying a profound sense of positive energy and blessings.

- Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili Former Prime Minister of LesothoCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "Martial arts" transcends mere athleticism; it embodies a rich cultural and spiritual dimension, with culture serving as the bedrock of global harmony. On October 7, 2023, from afternoon until evening, the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (SJCPA) in San Jose, California, USA, played host to two mesmerizing performances titled "Cultural Gems: Love & Prayers for the World." These showcases condensed the profound essence of Tai Ji culture, a heritage spanning 6,000 years. The diverse program featured qigong, martial arts, dance, singing, and traditional Chinese opera, all seamlessly woven together with cutting-edge audiovisual effects. The result was a sensory extravaganza that left the audience in awe, receiving resounding acclaim from all in attendance.Esteemed guests, among them Santa Clara Vice Mayor Kevin Park, Former President of Kiribati and Ambassador to the UN Teburoro Tito, Former Prime Minister of Lesotho Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, and 2015 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abdessattar Ben Moussa, were graciously welcomed to join Dr. Hong Tao Tze, Tai Ji Men Zhang-men-ren (grandmaster), in leading a one-minute prayer for the collective well-being of our globe.In attendance were also notable individuals such as Shishir Srivastava, Head of International Relations at CMS, Lucknow, India, and Founder of the Common Word Alliance, alongside Arif Huskic, dedicated scholars, religious leaders, and educators who have long championed the cause of human rights and harmony among diverse communities.Amidst the turbulence of our times, characterized by a surge in natural disasters and human conflicts, with destructive catastrophes stemming from extreme weather, a grand and solemn "Bell of World Peace and Love" ringing ceremony took place. Through the resonant, clear, and pure sound of the bells, heartfelt prayers were offered for the well-being and happiness of all, along with a profound wish for enduring peace in our world.Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abdessattar Ben Moussa also participated in the bell-ringing ceremony, sharing his heartfelt aspiration for peace: "Love is the best ambassador of peace, this is why we wish for the achievement of peace through love and friendship, but the wish is not enough, this is why we must work to build culture of peace through dialogue between peoples and protecting nature, condemning violence, hatred and racism and campaigning to stop wars and annihilate destructive weapons.”Teburoro Tito, Former President of Kiribati and Ambassador to the UN, was profoundly moved by the event. In a spontaneous moment of emotion, he hummed a song that he used to sing with children from diverse backgrounds during his school days: "We are one big happy family for peace, love, and harmony... for peace, love, and happiness." The entire audience responded with enthusiastic applause, expressing their appreciation and resonance with the heartfelt moment.Teburoro Tito expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) and Tai Ji Men for the profound inspiration they provided. He emphasized that their efforts had rejuvenated his spirit, leaving him feeling more energized and alive than ever before. "When you bring this energy to the United Nations, because we are part of the United Nations, you have empowered me to do more in the United Nations," he said. With the guidance of Dr. Hong within the Federation of World Peace and Love and alongside the collective efforts of everyone gathered here, we are poised to bring about positive change in the world.Former Prime Minister of Lesotho, Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, commented: " I was looking at the young men and women who performed here this evening and they were very energetic, full of exuding energy and I felt that is the kind of energy the world needs today. Because their bodies are healthy, then their minds will also be healthy and espouse peace, love and conscience.” He commended Dr. Hong for his unwavering commitment to the promotion of peace, love, and conscience, stating: "If each one of us here can become an ambassador for peace, love, and conscience, I assure you, we will transform the world by reshaping the destiny of humanity."The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the debut performance of the Fire Phoenix Dance in the United States, beautifully interpreted by the female disciples, known as dizis, of Tai Ji Men. In ancient legends, the phoenix, regarded as the king of all birds, symbolizes auspiciousness, while in the Western world, it embodies rebirth through fire. The Fire Phoenix, in its role as a messenger of happiness, brings a profound sense of stability to our turbulent modern era.The martial arts showcase exemplified the highest martial arts spirit of "stopping conflict and promoting goodness," drawing inspiration from the world of Eastern martial arts. The evening was further enriched by a soulful rendition of a song by American basketball player Nate Branch, alongside captivating performances that seamlessly fused dance and martial arts. These included the Heroine Sword Dance and the contemporary LED Modern Chivalry display, all contributing to a mesmerizing and unforgettable experience.During his address, Dr. Hong, Tao Tze, Tai Ji Men Zhang-men-ren (grandmaster), emphasized that the safety and well-being of individuals can only be guaranteed when the general environment is safe and healthy. Cultivating good qi and nurturing a virtuous heart can help individuals lead a holistic and healthy life. Tai Ji Men dizis are spread across the globe, reaching tens of thousands of families.With the grand opening of the Santa Clara and Pasadena Academies on October 8 and 14, and the existing Walnut and Cupertino Academies, California will have a total of four academies. Dr. Hong expressed his hope that they can assist many people in achieving health and wisdom through the practice of qi and health maintenance, ultimately transforming lives. Tai Ji Men also extends an invitation to the public to attend the "Restoring the Ancient World" and "Cultural Treasures: Prayer and Love" performances on October 15, promising an unparalleled cultural extravaganza.Performances in Pasadena★ October 15th (Sunday)Theme: Back to the OriginTime: 2 – 4 p.m.Theme: Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the WorldTime:7 – 10 p.m,Site:Pasadena Civic AuditoriumAddress:300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101Please visit the website at Ji Men/events/la-opening for free tickets★ Grand Opening: Tai Ji Men Pasadena AcademyTime: October 14th (Saturday) 11:00-12:30Venue: Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy in Pasadena570 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104Visit us on social media:YOUTUBE:Website:Highlights of Tai Ji Men's Cultural PerformancesYT:Website:About Tai Ji MenTai Ji Men is an international non-profit cultural organization deeply rooted in Tao traditions, passed across the generations, as a source of wisdom and guidance. It is dedicated to preserving the culture of Tai Ji Men and enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of people worldwide. In the year 2000 and 2001, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, established two academies in Walnut and Cupertino, California respectively, and two more academies, one in Pasadena and the other in Santa Clara will open in October. Over the past two decades, Dr. Hong has led delegations from Tai Ji Men and the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) to travel across six continents, propagating a culture of conscience, love, and peace.Dr. Hong played a pivotal role in the United Nations' adoption of the International Day of Conscience. Contacts of Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy
Jennifer Hong (408) 896-8985
Lily Chen (626)202-5268

