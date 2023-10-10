Sustainability Achievements Within QNB's CSR Strategy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, continues to support the country's efforts towards sustainability by sponsoring prominent events and initiatives in Qatar and beyond. These efforts contribute to building a better future and leaving a lasting legacy of sustainable development within the local communities it operates in. QNB ensures the incorporation of corporate responsibility practices as a fundamental pillar of its strategy.

Ambitious vision supporting sustainability goals

The Group has set an ambitious strategy to integrate sustainability standards into all aspects of its operations, supporting the journey towards a sustainable economy in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030. QNB has made significant progress in achieving its corporate social responsibility objectives, enhancing its reputation as a financial institution committed to long-term sustainability and prosperity.

Community development: A Foundation for sustainable development

Recognizing the importance of providing basic necessities for a decent life in achieving sustainable development, QNB Tunisia organized its annual“Warm Winter” campaign. This year, the campaign provided winter clothing and shoes to school students, in addition to supplying electric heating units in student accommodations.

Children were also beneficiaries of the bank's initiatives through the“Summer Camp for Sustainable Arts” in KidZania Doha for children aged 4-14. The camp aimed to engage them from an early age in environmentally friendly practices and increase their awareness of sustainability. The program provided participants with a platform to unleash their creativity, refine their artistic skills, gain educational knowledge, and acquire interactive skills through a wide range of enjoyable activities. The bank's social responsibility team conducted weekly lectures to teach participating children financial management skills, prioritization, needs assessment, and explained basic principles of saving, spending, and giving. Additionally, a competition was organized to design an eco-friendly money box.

QNB CSR team also organized a visit to the children's section of Sirdar Medicine, which included a workshop aimed at raising awareness about sustainability issues.

Leading supporters of prominent events

QNB is keen to support efforts aimed at building an economy that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, in line with Qatar's national strategy for sustainable development. The Group stands at the forefront of financial institutions supporting the country's aspirations in this field through sponsorship of notable national and international events.

In this context, the group takes pride in its strategic banking partnership for Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, the first A1 international horticulture exhibition organized in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa, under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipality. This sponsorship serves as a clear testament to QNB's continuous efforts to actively engage in sustainability projects and initiatives, aligning with the key pillars of the group's sustainability projects, which aim to contribute to building a better society and aspire to make environmental sustainability a tangible reality.

On this occasion, the group updated its digital cards with a design that reflects the concept of environmental sustainability, inspired by the vibrant and hopeful colors of the Expo 2023 Doha Qatar logo which resonate with the core values of prosperity and sustainability that QNB's identity and brand endorse throughout its ambitious journey.

Environmental sustainability: A top priority

QNB places significant importance on environmental issues, including climate change and environmental sustainability. The bank is committed to enhancing national efforts to protect the environment and accelerate climate action, leading towards a sustainable future in alignment with Qatar's National Climate Change Action Plan 2030.

The bank supports all national initiatives aimed at rationalizing electricity and water consumption. It provided its golden sponsorship to the annual Tarsheed Carnival organized by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), to raise awareness about the national“Conservation” program, which aims to educate about the best practices in energy consumption.

Promoting financial literacy for financial sustainability

QNB's efforts aim also to support initiatives promoting financial literacy among youth to empower them empowering through the necessary tools and by developing skills to manage their financial affairs responsibly. This effort is vital in achieving financial sustainability in society.

In this context, QNB is committed to its annual sponsorship of the“Qatar Sustainability Week” while organizing events and activities to raise awareness about the methods and importance of integrating sustainability into the financial sector, targeting school students and bank employees.

Sustainable health support

Supporting the healthcare sector is a key component of the Group's strategy in line with Qatar's Vision 2030 and the National Health Strategy.

In this respect, QNB organized the annual blood donation campaign for its employees in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)'s Blood Donation Center. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and it contributes to consolidate the blood bank's stock at HMC to meet the annual blood needs.

Sustainability awards

QNB Group embraces global best practices in CSR fields, playing a significant role in supporting sustainability efforts across the countries it operates in. This commitment has earned the Group international recognition and prestigious awards from leading international financial institutions.