Israel declares death of its 300th Brigade’s commander on border with Lebanon

(MENAFN) In a statement issued by the Israeli army on Monday, it was revealed that Lieutenant Colonel Alim Abdallah, a 40-year-old officer who held the position of deputy commander within the 300th Brigade, tragically lost his life during a violent encounter. This confrontation occurred as armed individuals, who had crossed the border from Lebanon, engaged with Israeli military forces.



Lieutenant Colonel Alim Abdallah, who met his untimely end in this conflict, had deep roots in the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat, located in the northern region of Israel. His heritage and background were closely tied to this community.



The incident underscores the challenges and risks faced by military personnel in border regions, particularly in situations involving cross-border infiltrations and clashes with armed individuals.



Previously, the army declared the murder of “a number of militants who crossed the border from Lebanon.”



An Israeli news agency stated that three Israeli fighters were injured in a combat with hooters who invaded the boundary.



Lebanon's Hezbollah group made a statement on Sunday, reiterating its strong backing for the Palestinian resistance and explicitly declaring that it does not maintain a position of neutrality in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group.

MENAFN10102023000045015839ID1107218191