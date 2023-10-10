Bright Light Book Awards Celebrates Outstanding Literary Voices Worldwide

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The prestigious Bright Light Book Awards is thrilled to announce the finalists and winners of this year's competition, celebrating exceptional storytelling and deserving voices from across the globe. Far more than just a trophy, the Bright Light Book Award shines a beacon on the incredible authors who have shared their creativity, imagination, and diverse perspectives through the power of literature.

The Bright Light Book Awards received an overwhelming number of submissions from aspiring and established authors alike, each sharing their unique narratives that captivated readers and critics alike. The judging panel, composed of literary figures, industry experts, and avid readers, faced the delightful challenge of narrowing down the entries to select the most exceptional works.

After weeks of rigorous evaluation, discussion, passionate deliberations, and voting, the judges are excited to present the finalists and winners of the Bright Light Book Awards in various categories:

Best Children's Book Finalists



Black Crayon – Jasmine Ward Moton

Ayomide and Seyi's Kitchen – Margaret Towolawi

Ruff Ruff Remi Teaches Relationship Tools – Danielle Budash Newkam

Come See Me In My Dreams – Stephanie Grayson

Chicken on the Moon – Jana L. Farris The African Safari – Olunsosen Ibhaze

Best Children's Book Winner

The Visions of Beya Bean Blue – zo-AlonzO Gross

The Visions of Beya Bean Blue is a heartwarming tale narrated from the perspective of a discerning and innocent young boy who challenges the conventional belief that monsters are inherently evil. Instead, he forms meaningful connections with these creatures in the imaginative world of children, showcasing the power of innocence and imagination. The book explores the theme of unconditional love and acceptance, reminiscent of William Blake's poetry, encouraging readers to see beyond preconceived notions and embrace the beauty of pure relationships.

Best Inspirational Book Finalists



The Walk to Recovery – Alexus Owens

Just a Closer Walk – Alan T. Black

Hope Beyond Fears – Gizaine Cajuste Connecting the Dots – Antoinette Chanel

Best Inspirational Book Winner

Teatime with God – Khiana Gray Wyatt-Locus

Teatime with God is a soul-nourishing book that gently reminds readers of the love, beauty, and comfort found in recognizing God's presence in every aspect of life. The author offers powerful and alternative perspectives on topics like love, doubt, blessings, and more, renewing and strengthening the reader's faith in God. This daily devotional and journal not only provides heartfelt reflections from scripture and the author but also offers thought-provoking prompts, making it an excellent companion for those seeking to balance their Christian walk with their daily lives and overcome the stigma around mental health in Christian communities.

Best YA Sci-Fi Book Finalists



Day of Reckoning – Kai Strand A Leap into Darkness – Ray Petrolino

Best YA Sci-Fi Book Winner

Path of the Lion: Rising Kingdom – K.T. Brown

Path of the Lion: Rising Kingdom is an enthralling and emotionally charged tale of 11-year-old Moses Ezenwa's journey to redeem his family's honor and claim his rightful place as the Lion Clan's Chieftain after the fall of Palasera. Faced with formidable obstacles, including competing against his mighty brother and confronting the malevolent Shadow Lord Mercius, Moses must summon courage and determination to secure his family's legacy. This gripping narrative explores themes of bravery, sacrifice, and destiny, keeping readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Moses' daring quest to fulfill his calling.

"Throughout this competition, we were deeply moved by the power of storytelling and the diverse voices that have emerged from all corners of the world," said Joy Harris-Bird, the founder of the Bright Light Book Awards. "The finalists and winners not only captivated us with their literary prowess but also touched our hearts with their incredible stories."

The Bright Light Book Awards is more than a celebration of literary excellence; it is a platform that fosters inclusivity and promotes cultural understanding. The recognition of these deserving voices contributes to a world where stories transcend borders, creating connections between people of different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences.

The organizers of the Bright Light Book Awards extend their heartfelt congratulations to all the finalists and winners for their remarkable contributions to literature. Each author's dedication to sharing their stories will undoubtedly inspire aspiring writers and readers alike to explore new horizons and appreciate the diverse tapestry of humanity.

About the Bright Light Book Awards:

The Bright Light Book Awards is a globally recognized literary competition dedicated to honoring exceptional storytelling and deserving voices from all corners of the world. Emphasizing inclusivity and cultural understanding, the awards celebrate literature that transcends boundaries and creates connections between readers of various backgrounds. For more information, please visit .