Qatar Airways Expands Network In Saudi Arabia

Doha : Qatar Airways will expand its destination network in Saudi Arabia, with the launch of services of two new gateways – AlUla and Tabuk – and the reopening of Yanbu.

From October 29, 2023, the airline will commence operations to AlUla, followed by Yanbu on December 6, 2023, and Tabuk on December 14, 2023.

It will operate twice-weekly flights between Doha and AlUla. On Saturdays, QR1202 will depart from Doha 8.05am and land in AlUla at 10. QR1203 will take off from AlUla at 11 and land back in Qatar's capital at 1.55pm. On Thursdays, it will depart from Doha at 7.30am and the return flight from AlUla is scheduled at 12.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Qatar Airways will operate flights to Yanbu. QR1216 will depart from Hamad International at 7.25am and land in Yanbu at 10. It will take off from Yanbu at 11 and arrive back in Doha at 1.40pm.

Meanwhile on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, QR1220 will take off from Doha at 6.20am and land in Tabuk at 9.20am. QR1221 will the leave from Tabuk at 10 and arrive back in Doha at 12.

With the addition of the new flights, Qatar Airways will operate services to nine cities in Saudi Arabia, with more than 125 weekly flights. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.

“We are thrilled to introduce AlUla, Yanbu, and Tabuk as our newest destinations in Saudi Arabia. These cities offer a wealth of cultural, historical, and natural experiences, and we are proud to connect travellers from around the world to these remarkable places,” said Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker.

Other recent expansions to the airline's network includes the announcement of the carrier resuming flights to Chengdu and Chongqing in Southwest China. The oneworld member is now flying three times weekly from both cities, respectively, to its Doha hub.

Starting October 30, 2023, Qatar Airways will also increase frequency to New York (JFK) from two to three daily flights. Qatar Airways has a partnership in place with American Airlines, with American Airlines launching flights from its Philadelphia hub to Doha starting October 28, 2023.

