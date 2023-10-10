Nepal Declares National Mourning For Students Killed In Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KATHMANDU, Oct 10 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Nepali government decided yesterday, to observe a one-day national mourning for 10 Nepali students killed in the latest Palestinian-Israeli conflicts.

A cabinet meeting also decided to lower the national flag at half-mast during the national mourning today.

“The government has also decided to provide one million rupees (about 7,520 U.S. dollars) to family members of each of the deceased,” Rekha Sharma, minister for communication and information technology, told the media.

The killed students were undergraduates from Nepal's Far Western University, receiving training at Israel's Sedot Negev Agriculture Training Centre.

Four Nepali students were injured during the conflicts and one student remained missing, according to the Nepali government.

The government has acted to bring the dead bodies home, Sharma said, noting, Nepalis who wish to return shall be repatriated.

In addition to 265 students, 4,500 Nepalis are working in Israel, mainly as caregivers, according to the government.– NNN-XINHUA

