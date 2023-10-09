NEPCO, JICA Sign Agreement To Upgrade Electric Load Protection Systems At Key Transformer Stations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - National Electricity Power Company (NEPCO) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Monday signed an agreement to oversee a project involving the replacement of electric load protection systems at several key transformer stations.

The agreement aims to upgrade the electrical power infrastructure of the transmission system.



NEPCO's Director Amjad Rawashdeh and JICA's consultant Kazuyoshi Yoshida signed the agreement in the presence of the JICA representative in Jordan, Takahiro Suzuki the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rawashdeh said that this project is a step towards improving the electric power grid's quality and ensuring its sustainability.



JICA offered a grant to replace the electromechanical protective relays in south Amman transformer station 132/400kV and Aqaba station 132/400 kV in addition to replace line differential relays to boost the efficiency and reliability of both the grid and electric grid interconnection.



Rawashdeh stressed that the agreement is an important support to NEPCO's efforts to improve the electricity grid efficiency and highlighted the cooperation with Japan, particularly in the energy sector.



For his part, Suzuki valued cooperation with NEPCO and commitment to execute the project within the scheduled time frame.



