The Assets Net (TAN) Announces Rebrand To Tracklynk: A New Name, A Brighter Future

The Assets Net (TAN) Rebrands to Tracklynk

After years of innovation and growth in the industrial IoT sector, we are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our company's journey. The Assets Net (TAN), known for its cutting-edge solutions in industrial IoT, is rebranding itself to become Tracklynk . This transformation is not just about a new name; it's about embracing a future focused on providing innovative solutions for Health and Safety Engineering and Asset Tracking.Why the Change?Our decision to rebrand comes as a reflection of our evolving business focus that is aligned with current market needs. From that standpoint, Tracklynk better represents our core values, mission, and the wide-ranging capabilities we bring to our clients.Embodying Our Core Values: Safety, Security, Capability, Trust, and InsightTracklynk embodies our commitment to our core values, which have always been at the heart of our solutions. Our rebranding reinforces our dedication to providing our clients with the most advanced and reliable IoT solutions.A Glimpse of Our JourneyFrom our inception as TAN, we've been at the forefront of industrial IoT innovation, offering solutions that enable businesses to achieve greater safety, optimize operations, and gain valuable insights. Numerous achievements and milestones have marked our journey, and we're excited to carry this legacy forward as Tracklynk.What to ExpectWith our new identity as Tracklynk, we are not just changing our name but renewing our commitment to our clients and partners to develop solutions that best fit their needs in the areas of Health & Safety Engineering and Asset Management. Expect the same dedication to excellence, focus on innovation, and trusted partnership you've come to rely on, now packaged under a brand that better represents our vision for the future.Stay ConnectedWe invite you to explore our new website at to learn more about Tracklynk's mission, vision, and the exciting future ahead. Our team remains as dedicated as ever to supporting your business needs and exploring new possibilities together.About TracklynkTracklynk is an industry leader in industrial IoT solutions. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge technology that enhances safety, security, and operational capability across various industries. Our innovative solutions empower businesses to operate more efficiently and make data-driven decisions. For more information, visit Tracklynk at or

Gil Tadmor

Tracklynk

