Turkey To Boost Diplomacy Efforts In Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - Media

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was determined to ramp up diplomatic efforts to achieve deescalation between Israel and Palestine, adding that a two-state solution was the only way to achieve peace.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Turkey, which has supported Palestinians in the past, hosted members of Hamas which launched the attack on Israel, and backed a two-state solution, said it was ready to help ease tensions.

Erdogan repeated a call for both sides to avoid steps that would exacerbate the conflict, adding that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was at the root of all problems in the Middle East.

"So long as this problem is not resolved in a fair way, our region will continue to live in longing of peace," Erdogan said.

"Lasting regional peace will only be possible by finding a final solution to the Palestinian-Israeli issue. In this regard, as we have always underlined, the preservation of the two-state solution perspective is very important."

He added the formation of an independent Palestinian state, in line with the borders set out in 1967, with its territorial integrity intact, and with Jerusalem as its capital was now "a necessity that cannot be delayed."

"As justice is delayed, unfortunately the price of this is paid by Palestinians, Israelis, and our whole region," Erdogan said.

Since fighting began on Saturday, Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan has held calls with his U.S., Palestinian, Spanish, Qatari, Saudi, Iranian, Egyptian, and Jordanian counterparts to discuss the matter.

Erdogan warned against "adding fuel to the fire" on Sunday, and said Turkey was ready to do whatever it can to ease tensions and stop the violence.

"We are determined to continue the diplomatic efforts we have started to re-establish calm by intensifying them. We call on all parties with a say in the region to sincerely contribute to peace," he said.