Rockets Fly Over Heads: Israeli Journalist Rachel Avraham From Hotspot

Elnur Enveroglu

Israel on Sunday formally declared war after two days of intensive rocket fires by Hamas on Israel as a result of which more than 700 people have been killed. So according to the latest report of the Israeli Health Ministry, at least 2,506 people have been injured so far.

And many people have left the country and some others have moved to places near the Lebanon border. However, the situation over there also is unpleasant as Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israeli positions in the Golan Heights border region.

Israeli journalist Rachel Avraham, well-known in Azerbaijan, said in an interview with AZERNEWS that the current situation in Israel is very tense and dangerous. According to her, people have been evacuated from many cities, and currently, Hamas and Hezbollah groups are shelling the country, especially from the north.

It should be noted that Rachel is currently staying in a temporary shelter in one of the areas near the Lebanese border.

