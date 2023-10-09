Rockets Fly Over Heads: Israeli Journalist Rachel Avraham From Hotspot

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Israel on Sunday formally declared war after two days of
intensive rocket fires by Hamas on Israel as a result of which more
than 700 people have been killed. So according to the latest report
of the Israeli Health Ministry, at least 2,506 people have been
injured so far.
And many people have left the country and some others have moved
to places near the Lebanon border. However, the situation over
there also is unpleasant as Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israeli
positions in the Golan Heights border region.
Israeli journalist Rachel Avraham, well-known in Azerbaijan,
said in an interview with AZERNEWS that the
current situation in Israel is very tense and dangerous. According
to her, people have been evacuated from many cities, and currently,
Hamas and Hezbollah groups are shelling the country, especially
from the north.
It should be noted that Rachel is currently staying in a
temporary shelter in one of the areas near the Lebanese border.
