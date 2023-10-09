Plans Afoot To Erect Temporary Accessway At Bambalapitiya Railway Station

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 9 (DailyMirror) – Plans are afoot to erect a temporary accessway at the Bambalapitiya railway station within 10 days removing the current flyover and constructing a new bridge within 5 months, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.
The State Development and Construction Corporation has been entrusted with the project, under the oversight of the Road Development Authority.
For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here
ADVERTISEMENT
Read more: Russia-led group's efforts may lead to de-facto recognition of Taliban
MENAFN09102023000191011043ID1107215482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.