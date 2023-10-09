Plans Afoot To Erect Temporary Accessway At Bambalapitiya Railway Station

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 9 (DailyMirror) – Plans are afoot to erect a temporary accessway at the Bambalapitiya railway station within 10 days removing the current flyover and constructing a new bridge within 5 months, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.

The State Development and Construction Corporation has been entrusted with the project, under the oversight of the Road Development Authority.

