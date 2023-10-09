Iran Sees 8 percent growth in steel product exports

(MENAFN) The Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) has reported an eight percent increase in Iran's steel product exports during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. This surge in exports saw Iran shipping out 1.538 million tons of steel products over the six-month period, up from the 1.423 million tons recorded in the same timeframe the year before.



Previously, the association had noted that Iran had exported 3.199 million tons of steel products in the past Iranian calendar year 1401, which concluded on March 20. However, it is worth mentioning that the country's steel product exports had experienced a six percent decline in 1401, compared to the preceding year, when the figure had stood at 3.406 million tons.



In the global context, the World Steel Association (WSA) has reported a 1.1 percent increase in Iran's steel output during the first eight months of 2023, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. According to WSA data, Iran produced a total of 19.7 million tons of crude steel during these eight months. This production level positioned Iran as the 10th largest steel producer in the world during the early months of 2023.



However, despite this overall growth in steel production, Iran faced a 24.1 percent decrease in its monthly crude steel output in August 2023, compared to the figure for August 2022. These trends in Iran's steel industry reflect both its resilience in the face of challenges and the broader fluctuations within the global steel market.

MENAFN09102023000045015682ID1107213750