Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents : Give It To Me From Renowned American Rockers Limberlost.

Give It To ME : Limberlost

Limberlost 2023 Fall Europe Tour

Track Title: Give It To Me Genre: Rock Launch Date: 20th October 2023 Exclusive UK/EU release date! US release pending ISRC Code: QMFME2331285

SEATTLE, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Limberlost 2023 Fall Europe Tour. ...set to tour the UK and Italy with Yngwie Malmsteen throughout November!Limberlost is an American rock band from Seattle, WA. Behind Krystle's crushing vocals of and Brittany's mesmerizing harmonies, the band, consisting of Josh on Guitar, Zhaun on Bass, Anthony on Keys and Michael on Drums, use captivating hooks and tenacious grooves to grab your heart and invade your soul. A troop of 6 vastly different origins who bind together as one, and rise from the mist to permeate every song and performance with passion, love and raw energy.Limberlost has quickly become a force to be reckoned with. Having shared the stage with the likes of Scott Stapp, Daughtry, Dorothy, Saliva, Tantric, Drowning Pool, Zappa Band and The Motels. From Seattle to LA to Houston to Vegas to Sturgis and beyond this group has defied the odds and the critics. Their 2022 single "Long Way From Home" rose to #21 on the NMW Hot 100 for FM Radio and stuck on the charts for 21 weeks. Their Gritty Sultry version of the Alannah Myles classic "Black Velvet" also hit #85 on the Hot 100 along with hitting #5 on the PANDA Top 20. In 2023 Their sophomore album "Good Fight" released in late 2021, surpassed the 2 million streams mark on Spotify.Limberlost is doing what they love! Making music, making friends and living the rock and roll dream!Contact Limberlost via Mike Burt at and please mention Radio Pluggers !

