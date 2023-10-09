Chief Executive of UFC permits fighter to carry out their national flags

(MENAFN) Dana White, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), informed journalists in Las Vegas on Saturday`s evening that contestants are going to once more be allowed to show their country`s flags in the Octagon, putting an end to a prohibition put the previous year.



White, who is the chief of the UFC since 2003, stated in May 2022 that contestants from any country would be banned from holding their nation`s flag with them to the fighting arena, a choice made in parallel to comparable procedures applied in other athletic activities on the heels of Moscow’s army activities in Ukraine.



Meanwhile, White didn’t accept to be drawn on the cause for the prohibition other than to inform journalists: “You guys know why, let’s not even play that f***ing game.”



MENAFN09102023000045015687ID1107212003