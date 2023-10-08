QU College, HMC To Collaborate For Clinical Training Of Nursing Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University's (QU) College of Nursing (CoN) has announced the commencement of clinical training courses for its second-year nursing students, made possible through a strategic partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). This collaboration, an integral component of QU Health, marks a momentous leap forward in healthcare education and underscores QU's commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare practitioners, a statement said Sunday.

Under the guidance of CoN dean Dr Nabila al-Meer, students have embarked on the key practical journey, supported by clinical training co-ordinator and lecturer Dr Behi Nikaiin. Assistant dean for student affairs Noof al-Kuwari, has played a pivotal role in preparing students for this critical phase of their nursing education.

Dr Nikaiin assumes responsibility for the seamless integration of students into their clinical training placements at HMC. She co-ordinates efforts between QU Health Clinical Affairs, the CoN clinical co-ordinator, and the students themselves, ensuring meticulous preparations are in place to optimise the students' learning experience.

“Our students and faculty are privileged to access world-class healthcare facilities, cutting-edge equipment, and technology. More importantly, they receive unwavering support from all levels of hospital staff, from bedside nurses to executive teams.”

Students, such as Bayan Awadallah, have shared their experiences. She said:“During this clinical experience, I had the opportunity to observe actual patients and apply the theoretical knowledge and laboratory skills I had acquired. This experience allowed me to encounter a diverse range of medical cases and immerse myself further in the hospital's healthcare environment.”

Asma Elshetihy, reflecting on her lab experience, said:“As a nursing student at QU, I am grateful for the opportunity to take our nursing labs in the Itqan simulation centre. The Itqan labs offer high-quality equipment and a true-to-life simulation experience. It is immensely beneficial for students to practice what they learn in theory before embarking on clinical rotations.”

Dr Ameneh Toosi, a faculty member, emphasised the significance of the collaboration.“It was incredible to witness the collaboration between a healthcare education and training facility like Itqan and an educational institution, providing the best learning experience for our nursing students. By participating in the clinical simulation and innovation centre, they can gain competence in a safe and lifelike environment before embarking on their clinical practice.”

