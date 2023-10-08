Karwa Provides Outstanding Service For Qatar F1

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mowasalat (Karwa) continued its impressive service while transporting fans to the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023.

On Saturday, the second day of the championship, Karwa transported 16,783 passengers to the venue. The buses and taxis deployed by Karwa covered a total of 10,529km while serving the fans.

On the first day of the championship, Karwa transported 16,062 passengers and Karwa buses and taxis covered 11,766km.

Mowasalat launched a dedicated bus service for fans from Lusail Metro Station to the racetrack at Lusail.

Starting from 2pm, the services ran until 1.30am with the last bus going to the metro leaving the track at 1.30am.

Also, Karwa operates E-Fleet vehicles that take care of VIPs, staff and media. As many as 200 drivers and 500 staff have been deployed on the ground and at the Karwa Co-ordination Centre in order to ensure seamless, comfortable, and safe journey experience.

Besides its free bus shuttle services from and to the Lusail metro station, Karwa has also launched exclusive taxis for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023.

MENAFN08102023000067011011ID1107209129