Backed Finance Trailblazes Tokenized U.S. Treasury Niche On Coinbase's Base Blockchain

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Switzerland's renowned tokenization entity, Backed Finance, has broadened its horizon by introducing tokenized short-term U.S. Treasury offerings on the distinguished crypto exchange Coinbase's Base blockchain, as announced last Friday. This pioneering venture signifies the maiden issuance of a real-world asset token on the Base network. The ecosystem is also the domicile of the social tokenization platform, Friend.

The bIB01 crypto token by Backed is a blockchain-imbued rendition of BlackRock's short-term U.S. Treasuries exchange-traded fund (ETF ). It is crafted meticulously under the stringent Swiss tokenized securities legislation. This innovative financial product promises its investors a lucrative 5.25% annual yield.

However, the doors to this offering are open solely to accredited investors and authorized distributors. They must have successfully navigated the firm's rigorous Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) examinations. Unfortunately, the offering turns a cold shoulder to U.S. investors and entities.

The enthralling domain of real-world asset tokenization encapsulates the transformation of conventional financial instruments. Those can include government bonds, private equity, or credit. Transforming them into token forms for blockchain integration is the financial vogue of the year.

This year, the irresistible allure of tokenizing traditional financial instruments has spurred a notable trend within the crypto sphere. A report by Boston Consulting Group projects a surge in the tokenized assets market. It can potentially soar to a staggering $16 trillion mark by 2030.

U.S. Treasuries have emerged as a pivotal gateway for tokenization endeavors. They entice many digital asset investors, fund managers, crypto enterprises, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs ) with their high-yield, low-risk allure.

The realm of tokenized treasuries has witnessed a remarkable sixfold growth spurt this year alone. It has been propelled to a remarkable $666 million in valuation. Among the key players spearheading this burgeoning market, asset management behemoth Franklin Templeton stands tall. It is worth checking out more data from rwa.

The epoch-making venture of Backed Finance accentuates the boundless potential harbored in the marriage of blockchain technology with traditional financial instruments. It also sets a robust precedent for other market players eying the tokenization avenue.

The post Backed Finance Trailblazes Tokenized U.S. Treasury Niche on Coinbase's Base Blockchain appeared first on CryptoMode .