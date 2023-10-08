Trans woman triumphs in Miss Portugal beauty pageant

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking moment for Portugal's national beauty pageant, a transgender woman has claimed the coveted title of Miss Portugal for the very first time in its history. Marina Machete, a 28-year-old who was assigned male at birth, was bestowed with the honor during a ceremony held in the southeastern city of Borba on Thursday. Prior to this triumph, Machete had garnered recognition by winning the Miss Palmela competition, further solidifying her standing in the pageant circuit.



Having spent five years as a flight attendant, Machete's journey to the Miss Portugal title reflects a testament to her resilience and dedication. Her historic win reverberated across social media platforms, with Machete expressing her pride in an Instagram post before the final event. In her post, she exuded a sense of honor at being the first transgender woman to contend for the prestigious Miss Universe Portugal crown, underscoring the magnitude of her achievement.



However, Machete's victory was not without its detractors. Rui Paulo Sousa, a member of Portugal's parliament, took to Facebook to express his discontentment. He candidly stated that upon initially encountering the news, he had thought it to be a jest. Sousa's sentiments echo the sentiment of those who believe that this momentous occasion may be viewed as a departure from the traditional norms associated with female beauty pageants, potentially disappointing young women who aspired to claim the title.



Marina Machete's triumph serves as a pivotal moment in the evolving landscape of beauty pageants, challenging established conventions and championing inclusivity. Her journey is emblematic of progress in recognizing and celebrating diverse expressions of beauty. As conversations surrounding gender inclusivity continue to gain prominence, Machete's victory marks a significant stride towards breaking down barriers and fostering a more inclusive and accepting society. Her win will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact, not only within the realm of pageantry but also in the broader context of societal perceptions of beauty and identity.



MENAFN08102023000045015687ID1107207884