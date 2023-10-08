Chery Unveils Tiggo 8 And Tiggo 7 Plug-In Hybrids At GIMS Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Chery, a subsidiary of the Chery Group, introduced two Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) models for the first time at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar on Friday.

The Tiggo 8 Plug-in Hybrid and the Tiggo 7 Plug-in Hybrid were unveiled at the prestigious automobile exhibition, which marked the first time in its 118-year history (since 1905) that it was held outside of Geneva.

These models were showcased alongside globally renowned fuel-powered models, creating an impressive lineup. With a total of five flagship models, Chery once again demonstrated its exceptional technological expertise and superior product quality on the global stage.

Chery showcases leading technology with hybrid and fuel-powered vehicles

The two models feature a class-leading three-engine efficient powertrain, a class-exclusive and independently developed three-speed DHT, as well as class-leading intelligent technology configurations. These innovations captured the attention of the entire venue and garnered extensive coverage from international media. Chery has always been driven by technological innovation and has been a leader in hybrid technology, battery technology, and intelligent driving technology. The introduction of these two PHEV models represents a significant breakthrough in Chery's technological advancement. It also demonstrates Chery's confidence and determination to showcase its efforts in the new energy field to global users. Moving forward, Chery plans to expand its range of new energy vehicle models to cater to diverse consumer needs, as stated in the company's official statement at the event.

At the exhibition stand, the Tiggo family series products - the Tiggo 8 Pro Max and the Tiggo 7 Pro Max, which are popular worldwide, have also attracted considerable attention. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max, with its combination of technological and business-oriented design, futuristic intelligent cockpit, and exceptional power performance, has impressed the audience at the auto show.

Similarly, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max, with its aesthetically pleasing design and exceptional quality, has surpassed global A-level SUV standards and has received significant recognition from international media.

The Arrizo 8 embodies the fusion of technological intelligence and elegant style, captivating numerous admirers with its overall superior aesthetic, Magic Square intelligent cockpit, and outstanding performance and control at top auto shows worldwide. This showcases Chery's technological allure and product prowess.

Chery's future technology booth wows participants

Chery's booth at the show successfully replicated the immense popularity of the Shanghai International Auto Show, attracting media reporters from various countries across the globe. These reporters gathered at the center of the booth to gain a close-up understanding of Chery's latest achievements in new energy technology. The booth's highly futuristic and technology-driven design played a significant role in this attraction. Located at the Qatar Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, Chery's booth showcased intelligent networking and electrification, presenting unparalleled technological creativity and offering a glimpse into the future of automobiles. Visitors from different countries explored Chery's cutting-edge technological displays, immersing themselves in a green and intelligent car lifestyle after experiencing the evolution of technology. This experience unlocked the infinite possibilities of Chery in reshaping the future of travel.

As an international automotive brand that prioritizes user understanding and warmth, Chery has broken through and innovated in booth function design. They have created a comfortable resting area for users and established a space for mutual interaction between the brand and its users. Additionally, the booth provides exquisite gifts, tea, snacks, and freshly ground coffee on-site. The thoughtful service and warm reception have made Chery's booth one of the most popular and highly regarded at the event.

With a presence in overseas markets for over two decades, International Chery has gained recognition and admiration from more than 80 countries worldwide. In the first nine months of 2023, Chery Group sold a total of 1,253,237 vehicles, surpassing the total sales for the entire year of 2022. Chery views the Qatar GIMS as a new starting point and it's determined to embrace change, explore new avenues, and continuously innovate. They aim to lead the brand towards leapfrog development and meet the new expectations of global users for green and intelligent travel.