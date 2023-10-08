Ooredoo Honours Teachers With Gift Vouchers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's national telephone carrier, Ooredoo, celebrated World Teachers' Day by including select teachers in Doha in a special gift voucher giveaway initiative.

To show appreciation for the hard work and sheer dedication of teachers in the community, a representative from the network carried out a personal drop off the vouchers.

Director of PR at Ooredoo, Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, noted,“Ooredoo's Social Corporate Responsibility programme has a long line of history in community initiatives. Teachers are a part of the grassroots that grow our future generations into budding weeds.

“We feel it's important to give back to each and every valued part of the community tree, on top of ensuring our customers are happy – no loyalty or notable service in our world goes un-noticed.”

Director of Awsaj Academy, a member of Qatar Foundation, William Vue, said,“I want to sincerely thank Ooredoo for their support on such a special day. Our teachers were pleasantly surprised and so appreciative for the kind gesture. Ooredoo has made World Teacher Day even more special with their visit and gifts.” A teacher from Qatar Academy, Joanne Kruger, also expressed her gratitude at the gesture saying:“I extend my deepest gratitude to PUE and Ooreedoo, for honouring teachers on World Teachers' Day. My family and I will always be grateful to Qatar Academy Doha for all the incredible opportunities we have experienced over the past 19 years of living in this wonderful country.”