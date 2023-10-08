(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAIWAN, October 7 - President Tsai welcomes Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Governor-General Dougan to Taiwan

On October 7, at the invitation of our government, Governor-General Susan D. Dougan of our Caribbean ally St. Vincent and the Grenadines arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit through October 11. Presidential Office Spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) stated that President Tsai Ing-wen expresses her sincere welcome on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan.

Spokesperson Lin noted that this year marks the 42nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with our nations having long enjoyed close cooperation in women's empowerment, agricultural development, education, and information and communications technology, among other fields. For many years, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has expressed its resolute support at international venues for Taiwan's meaningful participation in organizations including the UN, WHO, INTERPOL, and ICAO.

Spokesperson Lin further noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines Governor-General Dougan and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves have themselves long spoken up on the international stage on behalf of Taiwan, and have deepened our nations' alliance through the signing of cooperative agreements and other concrete actions. Spokesperson Lin added that the signing of two new bilateral agreements on agricultural cooperation this year has brought our countries even closer together.

Observing that the trip marks Governor-General Dougan's second visit to Taiwan, and her first as governor-general, Spokesperson Lin said that Governor-General Dougan is scheduled to attend this year's National Day Celebration as part of her itinerary, and expressed hope that our nations would build on the visit to further expand our cooperative ties in various fields and jointly contribute to global democratic development.