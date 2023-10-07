Ukraine, Japan Start Negotiations On Bilateral Agreement On Security Guarantees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 7, the first round of negotiations with Japan on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, as provided for in the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, began.

As the press service of the President's Office reports , the Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva. The team also included Deputy Head of the Office Roman Mashovets, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Japan became the fourth country, after the USA, Great Britain and Canada, with which Ukraine started relevant negotiations.

"The start of bilateral consultations with Japan not only confirms our strategic partnership but also demonstrates global support for Ukraine which goes far beyond the borders of Europe and North America. It is symbolic that Japan started bilateral negotiations on security guarantees with Ukraine during its G7 presidency," Zhovkva emphasized.

For Ukraine, these bilateral guarantees are a continuation of the significant non-lethal, security, humanitarian and financial assistance that Japan has provided to our country since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. An integral part of security guarantees is also assistance in Ukraine's economic recovery which will be additionally discussed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled for the beginning of next year in Japan.

The parties agreed on further coordination and a plan for bilateral negotiations by the end of this year.

As reported, 28 countries have already joined the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. With some of them, the negotiation process regarding the conclusion of bilateral agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine has already begun.

