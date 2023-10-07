Armenian Separatists In Karabakh Hand Over More Ammunition

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Armenian illegal
armed groups in Azerbaijan's Karabakh handed over more than 66
million ammunition,the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.
"92 units of armored vehicles, 142 units of automotive vehicles,
124 units of air defense equipment, 112 units of field artillery
guns, MLRS and mortars, 1 unit of UAV, more than 7 thousand units
of small arms and anti-tank weapons, about 66.1 million ammunition
were handed over," the reports says.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts
with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian
residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
