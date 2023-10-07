Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Discuss Prospects For Development Of Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 6, a delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the
Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov paid a
visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The Kazakh delegation first visited the graves of the National
Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent
ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor
and laid flowers.
In the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) the guests laid flowers at the
graves of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence
and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. They laid a wreath at the
Eternal Flame monument.
Then the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry hosted a solemn welcoming
ceremony, and Azerbaijani and Kazakh Defense Ministers passed along
the guard of honor. The national anthems of both countries
accompanied by the military orchestra were performed. In accordance
with the protocol, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov signed the
“Book of Honor”.
At the expanded meeting, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his
satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister
emphasized that the bilateral military cooperation between the two
countries is based on friendship and fraternal relations.
The Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude for
the warm reception and hospitality. The Kazakh Defense Minister
congratulated his colleague on the restoration of the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan prayed Almighty Allah for
the repose of the souls of the Shehids (Martyrs) and expressed deep
condolences to their relatives.
Colonel General R. Zhaksylykov expressed satisfaction with the
current state of military cooperation between the two
countries.
During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the
"Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises held in the Azerbaijani
sector of the Caspian Sea with the participation of warships and
military personnel of the Naval Forces. The importance of the
conducted exercises in terms of increasing the professionalism of
servicemen was noted.
It was pointed out that the exchange of mutual experience in the
army development of both countries is of special importance.
The sides discussed the development prospects of cooperation
between the two countries in the military, military-technical, and
military educational fields, as well as other issues of mutual
interest.
In the end, the "Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the
Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry
of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2024" was signed.
After the meeting, the delegation attended the Cybersecurity Hub
of the Azerbaijan Army's General Staff, the Central Command Posts
of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, and the Air Force. The visitors
got acquainted with the general work done there.
