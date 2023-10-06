AZAL Supported The Creation Of A Film About Heydar Aliyev's Visit To Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani travel blogger Azer Garib presented a film entitled
“Bir səfərin izi ilə”, dedicated to the official visit of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev to Italy in 1997. The presentation of the film
took place on October 4 at the Nizami Cinema.
This fascinating project takes us through the historical cities
of Italy visited by Heydar Aliyev, showing us the unofficial
aspects of the official visit.
Together with the traveller, the viewer will go on an
astonishing journey through Rome, Naples, Pompeii and the island of
Capri, capturing the unusual moments of the visit.
Azer Gharib, a well-known journalist and the author of the idea
of the film, also stressed that other films will be created in this
format, talking about the exciting details of the four visits of
the National Leader.
The support of Azerbaijan Airlines, whose social mission is to
enhance culture and preserve the country's heritage, has allowed
this project to become a reality.
