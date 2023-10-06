Italy In Front Line On Artificial Intelligence Act - Italian FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy is in the front line in supporting approval of a
comprehensive law regulating use of artificial intelligence in the
European Union, Deputy Premier and foreign Minister Antonio Tajani
said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
"The government is at the forefront in supporting the approval
of the Artificial Intelligence Act," said Tajani at the first
edition of the ComoLake Next Generation Innovations conference in
Cernobbio.
It will guarantee "the reliable use of this important family of
cutting-edge technologies, which are destined to make an
extraordinary contribution to the productivity and economic growth
of our productive fabric of over 4 million small and medium-sized
enterprises," he continued, adding that innovation and frontier
technologies "are among the priority themes of our growth diplomacy
and will also be part of the topics that our G7 presidency will
address in 2024".
Italy is set to chair the Group of 7 next year, and will host
the summit in Puglia.
"We believe that the development of innovation and frontier
technologies also has important repercussions on political and
economic relations between states," said the foreign minister.
"In the face of these challenges, the government intends to
pursue an inclusive and choral action, valuing all the actors
involved, starting with companies, researchers, and developers" in
order to "draw up a dynamic regulation", he concluded.
