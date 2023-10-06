Petipa's Inaugural Awards Ceremony: A Spectacular Celebration Of Excellence In Ballet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kari and Parker Coomans, Hosts of the 2023 Petipa Awards Ceremony and Red Curtain Addict Founders. Photo by Jack Devant

Étoile of Paris Opera Ballet, Hugo Marchand receiving the Saphire Award from Stanislav Fečo, Founder and Director of the Petipa Heritage Foundation. Photo by Jack Devant

Ted Brandsen receiving the Diamond Award on behalf of the Dutch National Ballet. Photo by Jack Devant

Watch never-before-seen footage of performances danced by world ballet stars at the 2023 Petipa Awards Gala!

- Parker CoomansSAN FRANCICSO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On September 23rd, the ballet world converged in San Francisco for a remarkable evening of artistry, history, and celebration at the inaugural Petipa Heritage Foundation Ceremony and Gala. This prestigious event, held at the iconic Herbst Theatre, paid homage to the rich heritage of ballet while honoring contemporary excellence in the field.The Petipa Heritage Foundation, named in honor of the legendary Marius Petipa, the father of classical ballet, hosted a spectacular evening that brought together ballet luminaries, artists, choreographers, and supporters to recognize outstanding global achievements in ballet.The ceremony hosts were Red Curtain Addict Founders Kari and Parker Coomans. They have covered many performing arts events and festivals worldwide and share a passion for ballet. They have even covered the red carpet for notable openings, including the San Francisco Ballet, the Tony Awards, the San Francisco Opera, and many others.“It was such an honor to be invited to host the ceremony recognizing the incredible Laureates of the evening,” says Kari Lincks Coomans. "I'm so thankful that the Petipa Heritage Foundation hosted this special event in San Francisco,” says Parker Coomans.“and we hope they continue to do so in the future!”The acclaimed light and furniture designer Lucie Koldova from Prague, Czech Republic, crafted the stunning Petipa Award trophy. This exceptional trophy, known as "Pirouette," is a captivating glass sculpture that elegantly captures a ballet dancer's fluid grace and movement. Its design perfectly encapsulates the essence of a dancer's pirouette and achieves a remarkably pure and abstract form. "It's a beautiful work. No less beautiful than the art of the classical ballet," remarks Yuri Rabover, President of the Petipa Heritage Foundation.The 2023 Petipa Award Laureates were hand-selected by the Petipa Board of Directors and Honorary Committee for the exceptional talent of those continuing to progress the art of ballet. They were presented in three categories: Amber for life achievement and exceptional contribution to the development of choreographic art, Sapphire for exceptional artistry and outstanding technical skills, and Diamond for the preservation of classical ballet traditions and support for emerging choreographers.This year's Petipa Award Laureates were Natalia Makarova (Amber Award), the late Pierre Lacotte (Amber Award), Lucia Lacarra (Saphire Award), Hugo Marchand (Saphire Award), and the Dutch National Ballet (Diamond Award).Each recipient shared a touching speech expressing their gratitude for being honored and recognized for their contributions to the art of ballet. One of the most moving moments was when Natalia Makarova declared,“This award, named after the name of Marius Petipa... I think is the highest honor in my artistic life."Following the awards ceremony, the evening featured mesmerizing ballet performances performed by notable ballet stars from prestigious ballet companies around the world, including Paris Opera Ballet, Teatro alla Scala, San Francisco Ballet, Compañía de Danza de México, and more. Four U.S. premiers and one world premiere were featured throughout the night, including "Storm", choreographed by Yuri Possokhov, Grand Pas from ballet "Don Quixote", choreographed by Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky, and "Eternal Brilliance: A tribute to Pierre Lacotte" choreographed by Vasily Medvedev, along with many others.One of the most anticipated performances was a forgotten masterpiece created by Marius Petipa called“Bluebeard”, a gift to himself for his 75th birthday and 50 years of dedicated service to the Russian Emperor. Originally performed in 1896, this work unfortunately became a forgotten relic. But thanks to the research and determination of Vasily Medvedev, who is one of the Founders of the Petipa Heritage Foundation, the Grand Pas Electrique from“Bluebeard” piece was "brought back to life" and performed at this celebratory event.Distinguished guests, including ballet luminaries, choreographers, and industry leaders attended, making it a night filled with grace, beauty, and inspiration.“The atmosphere was very special and of course, this is one of the evenings that we'll never forget!” says Elisa Carrillo Cabrera, Principal Dancer from Staatsballett Berlin. Elisa not only performed two works with her husband and fellow Principal Dancer at Staatsballett Berlin, Mikhail Kaniskin, but they also presented the Saphire Award to Lucia Lacarra."It was a truly magical evening, celebrating the timeless beauty of ballet and the individuals who continue to shape its future," says Kari Lincks Coomas, who had the opportunity to interview many guests at the event.“I'm so happy!” exclaimed Stanislav Fečo, Founder and Director of the Petipa Heritage Foundation, after being asked how he felt about the overall event.“All the dancers did maximum. The audience loved them, and they loved the audience, so they gave everything. It was a fantastic exchange.”The success of this inaugural event has already garnered significant attention in the ballet world, setting high expectations for future editions of the Petipa Heritage Foundation Ceremony and Gala.To watch the highlights from the event, click the video link below or visit Red Curtain Addict's YouTube page, , or their website directly, . To find out more about the Petipa Heritage Foundation, please visitAbout the Petipa Heritage Foundation: The Petipa Heritage Foundation is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the heritage of ballet while supporting the growth and innovation of this timeless art form. Named after Marius Petipa, the legendary choreographer, the foundation honors excellence in dance, choreography, and ballet innovation.

