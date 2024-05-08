AEMOB Awards 2024 Recognises Visionaries, Innovators, And Startups

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum 2024 concluded with presenting the AEMOB Awards, recognizing individuals and organisations that have demonstrated outstanding commitment, innovation, and leadership in moving the driverless e-mobility industry forward.

The accolades' first category, the AEMOB Visionary Award, celebrates individuals who have exemplified exceptional leadership in their field. The recipient of the AEMOB Visionary Award was His Excellency Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, the Minister of Transport. His unwavering dedication to advancing modern mobility has set a remarkable precedent for the industry and for the State of Qatar. Under his stewardship, the country's public transportation has undergone a significant transformation, with over 70% of its fleet now electrified. Additionally, the introduction of autonomous vehicles marks a groundbreaking milestone in land transportation. His pioneering initiatives and strategic vision have not only transformed the landscape of transportation locally, but inspiring positive change globally.

The second category, the AEMOB Tech Innovation Excellence Award, recognizes outstanding technological advancements that have progressed autonomous mobility. The award was presented to the PoliMOVE Autonomous Racing Team from Italy's Politecnico di Milano University. The AEMOB Forum Executive Committee acknowledged the innovations redefining the possibilities of mobility.