Russian Troops Strike Novoukrainka, Donetsk Region, With Phosphorus Munitions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders shelled Vuhledar twice over the past day, and struck Novoukrainka with phosphorus ammunition.

This was reported on Facebook by the acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration Ihor Moroz, Ukrinform reported.

"In the Volnovakha direction, Russians fired twice at Vuhledar and hit Novoukrainka with phosphorus ammunition," the head of the region wrote.

He noted that in the Donetsk direction one person was injured in Novomykhailivka of the Marinka community, Krasnohorivka, Zoryane, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka came under fire. The night before, the private sector of Kurakhivka came under fire, and in the morning Avdiivka came under massive artillery fire.

According to Moroz, in the Horlivka direction one person was injured and two houses were damaged in Pleshchiivka of the Illinivka community. In the Kostyantynivka community, 13 houses were damaged in Ivanopil, and the outskirts of Markove were shelled.

In the Toretsk community, a house in Druzhba was damaged, and the enemy dropped a bomb on Nelipivka, causing no casualties. Nine houses were damaged in the Chasiv Yar community. In the Soledar community, Rozdolivka and Vasyukivka were shelled.

In the Lysychansk direction, a house in Siversk was damaged. Pereizne in the Zvanivka community is under fire, and Torske, Zarichne and Yampil in the Lyman community.

The Donetsk region is constantly under fire by Russian troops, the enemy kills and injures civilians every day, destroys residential and administrative buildings, infrastructure and civilian facilities in the region.