Outbound TSMC Thriving In Japan, Stalling In US

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Construction of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC's new semiconductor factory in Kumamoto on the Japanese island of Kyushu is progressing rapidly and may be ahead of schedule, according to Japanese media reports. This progress stands in marked contrast to TSMC's factory project in the US state of Arizona, which is about a year behind schedule.

The difference comes down to the structure of the investments, corporate culture and social expectations, raising questions about the disconnect between US policy and East Asian priorities.



Both Japanese and US government leaders have expressed strong support for TSMC, the world's leading chipmaker. In December 2022, President Joe Biden stood in front of an American flag and a banner reading“A Future Made in America” in Phoenix, Arizona, and said,“American manufacturing is back, folks.” In formal remarks, he praised TSMC and the role it is playing in the revitalization of America's semiconductor industry.

At the beginning of October 2023, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Yasutoshi Nishimura posted this message in Japanese on X (Twitter):

“I had a meeting with Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan's TSMC. The construction of a factory in Kumamoto by JASM [Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing], a joint venture between TSMC, Sony and Denso, is an important national project aimed at revitalizing Japan's semiconductor industry. Collaboration is progressing in Kumamoto with Japanese materials and equipment manufacturers and other related companies announcing new investments one after another. We will continue to cooperate and collaborate, including in future innovations.”