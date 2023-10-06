Azerbaijan Has Enormous Space Industry Potential - Brazilian Space Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan has
huge potential in the space sector, which can be successfully used
for the development of various areas, including scientific
research, technological innovation, education, and the economy,
head of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) Marco Antonio Chamon on
the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC
2023) in Baku told Trend .
According to him, this event of grandiose scale has acquired
special significance for the world space community.
In addition, Marco Antonio Chamon emphasized that Baku is a
beautiful city, which left a lasting impression on the guests.
The 74th International Astronautical Congress, in partnership
with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan ("Azercosmos")
and the International Astronautical Federation, started in Baku on
October 2.
The event was attended by representatives of space agencies, the
public sector, investors and private space companies, local and
international media, and more than 5,000 representatives from 101
countries. At the International Astronautical Congress, 150
companies are represented in the exhibition pavilion.
