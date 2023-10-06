Azerbaijan Has Enormous Space Industry Potential - Brazilian Space Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan has huge potential in the space sector, which can be successfully used for the development of various areas, including scientific research, technological innovation, education, and the economy, head of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) Marco Antonio Chamon on the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2023) in Baku told Trend .

According to him, this event of grandiose scale has acquired special significance for the world space community.

In addition, Marco Antonio Chamon emphasized that Baku is a beautiful city, which left a lasting impression on the guests.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress, in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan ("Azercosmos") and the International Astronautical Federation, started in Baku on October 2.

The event was attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, and more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. At the International Astronautical Congress, 150 companies are represented in the exhibition pavilion.