(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 6. Kazakhstan may
reduce gas supplies to China, said Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan
Almassadam Satkaliyev during the XV KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum,
Trend reports.
"Kazakhstan has an agreement with the Chinese side for the
supply of a certain volume of Kazakh gas as part of our commercial
agreements with the Chinese side. We cannot exclude part of gas
supplies to China due to the fact that supplies to the domestic
market are unprofitable. Through export supplies, QazaqGaz has the
opportunity to finance the difference between supplies for export
and to the domestic market," he said.
As he noted, therefore, Kazakhstan plans to supply a certain
volume of gas to China, which is currently carried out at the
expense of Kazakh resources.
"Due to growing consumption in the country, the volume will
decrease as consumption facilities are introduced in Kazakhstan. We
are talking about gas turbine stations, gas steam plants, etc.," he
added.
Kazakhstan exports gas mainly to China. In 2022, exports fell to
4.6 billion cubic meters - from 7.2 billion cubic meters a year
earlier. At the end of last year, domestic consumption in the
country amounted to 21 billion cubic meters, and by 2023, QazaqGaz
expects it to grow to 40 billion cubic meters.
Yesterday President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has
received Chairman of the Board of Directors of China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Dai Houliang.
Issues of gas export to China and the construction project of a
new line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline, as well as
prospects for expanding the export of Kazakh oil to China, were
discussed.
