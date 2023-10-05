Germany Transfers Specialized Construction Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has provided Ukraine with an excavator, road rollers and other equipment to demolish destroyed buildings and restore roads in the front-line areas.

The Embassy of Germany in Ukraine reported this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Support for front-line areas in Ukraine: THW (Federal Agency for Technical Relief) supplies an excavator, rollers and other equipment to demolish destroyed buildings and restore roads. The aid is financed by the German Foreign Office," the post said.

Germany has recently handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included tracked all-terrain vehicles, a bridge laying tank, special vehicles, mine clearing tanks, truck tractor trains and semi-trailers and crypto phones.